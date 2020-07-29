“Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy” return to studio with redesigned packages

Two of America’s longest running shows, Wheel of fortune And Risk! They return to the studio.

Both programs had shut down COVID-19 production, but the deadline realizes that both joint shows, which come from Sony Pictures TV and CBS TV, are set to begin filming this week and the following week.

However, there will be some adjustments.

in a Wheel of fortune, The deadline understands that the wheel has been redesigned to provide suitable social spaces between the contestants.

is over Risk!, The stage has been slightly redesigned to allow more space between the three competing platforms. The contestants will also be at a safe distance from the host Alex Trippic in his lecture.

As you can imagine, both shows took health and safety precautions when they returned to production in Culver City, California. Only key personnel and primary crew are allowed on stage, personal protective equipment will be provided for both behind the scenes and all staff and crew will be tested on a regular basis, while the contestants will also be tested before they come to the studio before they are registered. Social exclusion measures will also be strictly applied on and off the stage.

Risk!, Who is scheduled to film five episodes a day, two days a week, is expected to return to the studio this week, while Wheel of fortune He aims to return to photography next week.

Wheel of fortune, Hosted by Pat Sagak and Vanna White, is entering his 38th season, while Alex Trebic is hosting Risk! She will enter her thirty-seventh season. Both shows, created by Merv Griffin, are contracted until the 2022-2023 season and are produced by Mike Richards, who replaces retired Harry Friedman.

“Wheel of fortune And Risk! They will return to the studio to record episodes of the upcoming season of shows. The products contain existing protocols according to current government guidelines to protect racers, employees, crew, and talents from spreading COVID-19. While some things have changed behind the scenes and in the group to keep everyone safe, fans can expect to see the same thing Wheel of fortune And Risk! “They became loved when the season started,” a studio spokeswoman told Deadline.

