White House reiterates Trump’s false allegations that 99% of coronavirus cases are “harmless”

Air travel during the weekend on July 4th rose to new highs in the epidemic era.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said it examined more than 700,000 people every three days this weekend – the first time that it exceeded 700,000 since mid-March.

Nearly 2.7 million people were examined over a four-day period from Thursday to Sunday, about 28% of the 9.4 million people seen during the corresponding weekend last year.

The agency also reported more than 960 cases of coronavirus among its workforce, including six deaths.

The weekend was the first since April when American Airlines began selling flights at full capacity.

United Airlines also sells capacity. Both companies say they warn passengers that flights may be full and will allow passengers to re-book without fees for a less crowded flight.

On Saturday, Americans said that the three busiest days since the outbreak were the first three days of July.

While airlines note that travel volumes are still far below sustainable levels, they are preparing to grow from the lows they reached in mid-April.

Data from America’s Airlines, which represents the major American airlines, shows that airlines removed 800 aircraft that were stored during the epidemic as of Sunday. According to the group, thirty-nine percent of the US fleet is now off.

According to the group, American airlines operate only 46% of their usual capacity.