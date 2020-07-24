WHO chief criticizes Pompeo’s allegations bought by China

Pompeo, Labor Party member, Chris Bryant, told CNN that Pompeo claimed this about Tedros Adhanum Gebresus during a private meeting with British lawmakers in London on Tuesday.
“You cannot go to file claims for marine areas that you do not have any legal claim to. You cannot threaten and bully them in the Himalayas. You cannot join in covering up and hosting international institutions like the world,” the WHO said.
When asked to comment on Pompeo’s remarks on Thursday, Tedros said, “The comments are incorrect, unacceptable and baseless in this regard.”
“Our only focus and global focus … the whole organization saves lives.”
“If there is one thing that really matters to us and that should concern the entire international community, it is saving lives. The WHO will not be distracted by these comments and we do not want to distract the international community either.”
The State Department refused to respond when CNN asked her about Pompeo’s allegations.
The Trump administration notified Congress and the United Nations earlier this month that the United States was formally withdrawing from the World Health Organization, a move criticized by lawmakers from both parties, the Medical Association, and allies abroad.
“As you know, the politicization of the epidemic remains one of the greatest threats we face. Covid-19 does not respect borders, ideologies or political parties, and I have said this many times. Covid’s policy should be in quarantine.” Added.
“I appeal again to all countries to work together. Politics and partisanship made things worse. So the most important thing is to sign solutions and solidarity.
“But I repeat, the allegations are false and baseless.”
You may also like
Here is how Pannaga Bharana got the massive representation from Sal Yusuf and Danish Sait in the French biryani
Fossey says he and his family have received “serious threats”.
Jordan Henderson from Liverpool won the title of Best Football Writers Association
The earth is shaking less, the study reveals the reason for this phenomenon
Mookie Betts first gets souvenirs while Dodgers revolve