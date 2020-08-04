Who is the new chef in the basement after Kiko’s exit?

Chef Kiko finally met his match Below the surface of the Mediterranean. Last night, the cute Brazilian chef officially parted with the crew on board the Wellington plane, which terrified Hana. However, the concerned viewers do not need to be concerned: Under the med deck Chef Kiko lives his best life after leaving the boat, Captain Sandy and Las Vegas at night.

Of course, Kiko’s departure raises a key question: Who is the new chef? Under the med deck??? Season 5, Episode 10 did not give the fans a definite answer, but provided some important clues about identity Under the med deckThe new chef. Who could possibly be? Here is everything we know about who will replace Kiko Under the med deck.

Who replaces Kiko Below deck med???

At the end of Below the surface of the Mediterranean Season 5 Episode 10, The viewers officially said goodbye to Chef Kiko, but Bravo declined to disclose who would replace him. After a full two days have passed until the next charter, viewers will have to wait at least one, if not longer, episode for an identity Under the deckThe new chef.

Below New President: All we know

Bravo editors are experts at keeping things a secret, but they definitely gave viewers something to talk about with last night Under the med deck Season 5, Episode 11 Preview. At the end of the short clip, Hana and Malia enter into a struggle over Malia and her boyfriend (more on that below) with their PDA in their shared booth. “Just because you come on a boat and communicate with someone for two weeks does not mean that others need to work with you,” says Hana. “Silly man and share the cabin!” Financially responded.

On her face, that wouldn’t mean much, especially given that Malia spent a lot of last night’s episode saying that her boyfriend, Tom, was about to come. However, Hannah’s “two-week” comment is curious – if Tom is just visiting, why would he stay in the boat for the whole two weeks? After all, we know he’s a chef …

What did Captain Sandy say about the new chef? Below deck med Obtains?

This is where things become suspicious. While chatting with Sandy on the bridge, Malia reveals that her boyfriend will stop for a few days on his way back to the UK. When Sandy asks what he was going to do, Malia explains that Tom is currently working as an independent chef after a long career aboard a luxury yacht. In a move surprising even financially, Sandy then requests Tom’s autobiography, indicating that he may be one of the best contenders for the job.

Who is the new chef Below deck med??? Our best guess

With all this in mind, I think Malia’s boyfriend Tom will finish the charter season Under the med deckThe new chef. Fans will have to wait and see what happens when next week arrives!

Under the med deck It broadcasts every Monday at 9 / 8c on Bravo.

