Who was John Hume? Nobel Peace Prize winner dies at 83, lesser known facts
By Arzu / August 3, 2020

His family said in a statement that John Hume, a former Irish politician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on Monday at the age of 83. The BBC reported that his death died in the early hours of Monday morning at Owen Moore nursing home in London.

A former teacher and top politician in Northern Ireland for over 30 years, he emerged during the civil rights movement in 1968.

He was a founding member of the Social Democratic Party and Labor in 1970. He became leader of the party in 1979, a position he abdicated in November 2001.

Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, has been suffering from dementia for many years.

His family said in a statement: “John was a husband, father, great-grandfather and great brother. He was very lovable, and all members of his extended family would feel his losses.”

Less famous facts about John Hume

John Hume was born on January 18, 1937 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

In the fall of 1998, John Hume was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee for being at the center of the peace process in the civil war-torn region.

John founded Derry-Boston Ventures and Boston-Ireland Ventures as part of a strategy to gain new inward investment, marketing opportunities and business / industrial partnerships. Co-chaired the International Observer Delegation – Philippine Presidential Elections (1995).

Take a look at the list of awards and honorary doctorates (as they appear in nobelprize.orgJohn Hume credited his name during his life.

Awards

Irish “People of the Year” Award, 1984

American Federation of Teachers in Human Rights Award, 1986

St. Thomas More Award, University of San Francisco, 1991

Irish Man of the Year, 1992. Awarded by “Irish Abroad”

Prize International Association for Human Rights for Peace and Human Rights, 1994

Thomas More Medal, University of St. Louis, 1994

Pio Manzu Medal, November 1994

Communication Award of the Year (RNID), July 1995

European Year Award

President Roosevelt Prize, May 1996

International Prize for Human Rights, May 21, 1996

Global Citizen Award, January 1998

Shawn MacBride Peace Prize, October 1998

Nobel Peace Prize, December 10, 1998

Honorary Doctorate

University of Massachusetts, 1985

American Catholic University, 1986

St. Joseph University, Philadelphia, 1986

College of Teaching, Presbyterian University of Tennessee, 1998

Dublin City University, 1994

Boston College, 1995

Suffolk University, 1995

University of Nice, France, November 1995

University of Notre Dame, Indiana April 25, 1996

Saint Andrew University, June 20, 1996

University of Galway College, June 24, 1996

Santa Clara University, June 1997

University of Missouri, January 1998

