Who was John Hume? Nobel Peace Prize winner dies at 83, lesser known facts

His family said in a statement that John Hume, a former Irish politician and Nobel Peace Prize laureate, died on Monday at the age of 83. The BBC reported that his death died in the early hours of Monday morning at Owen Moore nursing home in London.
A former teacher and top politician in Northern Ireland for over 30 years, he emerged during the civil rights movement in 1968.
He was a founding member of the Social Democratic Party and Labor in 1970. He became leader of the party in 1979, a position he abdicated in November 2001.
Hume, who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1998, has been suffering from dementia for many years.
His family said in a statement: “John was a husband, father, great-grandfather and great brother. He was very lovable, and all members of his extended family would feel his losses.”
Less famous facts about John Hume
John Hume was born on January 18, 1937 in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
In the fall of 1998, John Hume was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize by the Nobel Committee for being at the center of the peace process in the civil war-torn region.
John founded Derry-Boston Ventures and Boston-Ireland Ventures as part of a strategy to gain new inward investment, marketing opportunities and business / industrial partnerships. Co-chaired the International Observer Delegation – Philippine Presidential Elections (1995).
