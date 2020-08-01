Why are there no biking trails in Punjab, netizens ask after the death of the cyclist in Patiala

The Punjab government failed to build a bike path along the main roads in Patiala.Twitter

A biker was killed after being hit by a speeding car on the Patyala Sangrur bypass road in Punjab on Wednesday morning. Another cyclist was seriously injured in the accident.

The incident was posted on Twitter while pointing fingers at the state’s governing government as well as its predecessor for not thinking about bike paths in Punjab provinces.

Despite increased bike sales due to the closure, the government has failed to build a cycling track along the main roads in Patiala. As a result, bikers are forced to use motorways.

“Ask the Captain” program on Facebook

The issue of building a cycling track in the area was raised with Captain Amarinder Singh, Prime Minister of Punjab, through the Ask Ask program on Facebook, which is a live program. It was reported that the sports department was asked to look into the matter and verify the viability of the cycling path in Patiala.

Also, Patiala is the birthplace of Captain Amarinder Singh and his family to date live in Patiala. Twitter users mentioned that there are no biking trails in any Punjab province.

The deceased was identified as Dimpy Khurana. Police said that the Creta fast car hit the cyclists. The injured were taken to a private hospital in the city. The police also stated that they had sent police personnel to investigate the matter.

The investigation is underway

accident. IANS

It was also reported that no written complaints were received and the investigation is still ongoing.

A report last year showed that Punjab highways are deadly paths and kill five people in accidents every day.

National highways, which make up only 3.7 percent of the government road network, account for about 36 percent of deaths. Most of these accidents happen because of the speed of buses and trucks and people are left with no choice but to use these highways for biking, walking, or jogging.