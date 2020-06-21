Why could this conflict between the island, China and China be the next military starting point in Asia?

Both Tokyo and Beijing claim that the uninhabited islands, known as Senkakus in Japan and Diaoyus in China, are their own, but Japan has been running them since 1972.

Tensions around the Rocky Chain, 1,200 miles (1,900 km) southwest of Tokyo, have flared for years, and with claims over hundreds of years old, Japan or China are unlikely to retreat on territories deemed a national right in both capitals.

In this regard, the islands are no different from the rocky heights of the Himalayas, as decades of tension erupted at unspecified borders between China and India on Monday night, resulting in a clash that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.

The fighting, though fatal, was relatively confined – and both sides reduced tensions in the days that followed.

But an unexpected explosion in Sinkako / Diaoyu could lead to a military confrontation between China and the United States.

This is because the United States has a mutual defense treaty with Japan. If Japanese territory is attacked by a foreign power, the United States is obligated to defend it.

Fears of a possible confrontation increased last week, with the Japanese Coast Guard announcing the monitoring of Chinese government ships in the waters near the Senakaku / Diaoyu Islands every day since mid-April, setting a new record for the number of consecutive days.

By Friday, those scenes had reached 67 days in a row.

Take unshakable positions

In response to the growing Chinese presence, Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshidehide Suga confirmed Tokyo’s intention at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The Senkaku Islands are under our control and are undoubtedly our lands historically and under international law. It is extremely dangerous for these activities to continue. We will respond to the Chinese side firmly and calmly,” Suga said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry echoed the feelings of the Japanese government from the reverse perspective.

“Diaoyu Island and its islands are an integral part of China, and it is our inherent right to patrol and law enforcement activities in these waters.”

Similar comments were recently published in China State-run Global Times Newspaper. The report, titled “Japanese Conservatives Disrupt the Restoration of Sino-Japanese Relations by Tightening the Dispute over the Diaoyu Islands”, criticized the ongoing attempts in Okinawa Prefecture to change the administration of the islands, noting that this could seriously harm the relations between Japan and China.

On the surface, the move, made by Ishigaki City Council, where the islands are run, appears somewhat harmless.

According to Japan’s Asahi Shimbun, the council wants to separate the islands from the populated parts of Ishigaki Island to simplify administrative practices.

But in the decision before Ishigaki City Council, “The city asserts that the islands are part of Japanese territory.”

This is the type of language that is classified in Beijing.

“Changing the administrative classification at this time can make the conflict more complicated and bring more risk of a crisis,” Li Haidong, a professor with the Institute of International Relations of the University of Foreign Affairs of China, told the Global Times.

A vote is expected in Ishigaki at the council meeting on Monday.

Before last week, the most recent “crisis” on the islands occurred in 2012.

In that year, Japan nationalized the then privately owned islands to ward off the sale of a scheme by then-ruler Tokyo, the hardline nationalist who had hoped to develop the islands.

The plan sparked massive and unusual street protests across China, amid a wave of nationalist sentiments.

Demonstrations turned violent as protesters threw debris at the Japanese embassy in Beijing, looted Japanese shops and restaurants, and overturned Japanese cars.

In a blatant illustration of how carrots were burned in Chinese consciousness, a Chinese citizen was beaten in a coma by his citizens just because he was driving a Toyota Corolla.

History of the dispute

China says its claim to the islands extends to 1,400, when it was used as a launching pad for Chinese fishermen.

However, Japan says it saw no trace of Chinese control of the islands in the 1885 survey, so it officially recognized them as sovereign Japanese lands in 1895.

A group of settlers manufactured dried fish and collected feathers, with more than 200 people on the islands at one time, according to the Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Japan then sold the islands in 1932 to the descendants of the original settlers, but the factory failed around 1940 and the islands eventually became deserted. Japan’s surrender at the end of World War II in 1945 only added to the mystery of the issue.

The islands were under the management of the American occupation force after the war. But in 1972, Washington returned them to Japan as part of its withdrawal from Okinawa.

Autonomous Taiwan, which Beijing regards as a Chinese province, also claims ownership of the chain.

The objections to the administrative reclassification of islands in Taiwan show the depths with which the claimants are bound.

Tsai Win Yi, a city council member in Yilan County, Taiwan, said that if the Japanese change passes, he will organize a fleet of fishing boats from the region to “defend” the islands from Japan, according to the report. Report from the Taipei Times

Defending Senkaku / Diaoyus has been a priority of the Japanese Self Defense Force (JSDF) in the past few years. Council on Foreign Relations Notes that Tokyo has created new military bases nearby to protect the islands. JSDF also built the Marine Corps and dug them into the Island War.

Although the islands are uninhabited, there are related economic interests, according to CFR.

It says the islands “have potential oil and natural gas reserves, are close to prominent shipping routes, and are surrounded by rich fishing grounds.”

What could lead to a clash

It all adds to the potential problems, said William Chung, senior fellow at the ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute in Singapore.

“Compared to other stress points in the region – the South China Sea, Taiwan and North Korea weapons programs – the East China Sea combines a unique and combustible mix of history, honor, and land.” Choong wrote this month on The Interpreter , The Lowe Institute Blog in Australia.

Asian Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI) plots a scenario Where something can be easily photographed – a ship’s crew or a broken plane landing on an island – can turn into a serious international accident.

“If Chinese fishing crews, coast guards, or military personnel land on board the Syncakus, the Japan Coast Guard will undoubtedly seek to remove it in a law enforcement action. But given that China does not acknowledge Japan’s claims, it is likely that AMTI’s website says Beijing This could be considered an escalation, which could lead to a major military response from China.

In the current climate in the Indian Pacific, China indicates that it is ready to pay its demands. For example, in the South China Sea, China transported aircraft to the artificial islands it built. A Vietnamese fishing boat sank and crashed into another. She molested a Malaysian chartered ship and sent one of them to the waters claimed by Indonesia; In the past few weeks alone, Chinese warplanes have been warned by Taiwan fighters at least five times.

In a satirical gesture of what is happening in the East China Sea, Beijing has reclassified its claims on the island in the South China Sea, giving the Spratly / Nansha and Paracel / Xisha islands a prominent place in the country’s government hierarchy.

Then there is the border between India and China in the Himalayas. Before and after the fatal clash last Monday, Chinese state-run media were heavy with stories and pictures of new military equipment that Beijing could bring to the mountains.

Chung argues that it would be wise to believe that Senkakus / Diaoyus has not been flagged for similar interest at some point.

“The question is not whether China, now a target of full press by America, wants to challenge Japan on the islands. The question is when and how? This is what keeps Japanese (and American) policymakers awake at night, Chung wrote.