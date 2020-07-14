Why Gareth Bale behave the same as in Real Madrid?

While Zinedine Zidane is not generally seen as the most sophisticated tactical aspect in the world, the trust and understanding that he builds with all of his players is often referred to as being second to none and the key to his success.

He understood them, he was one of them. It gives opportunities to anyone.

Gareth Bell was pleading.

It would be a mistake to say that their relationship collapsed because in reality they didn’t even start to fully build up.

From the start, they understood the profession and life completely differently, and at the end of Zidane’s first period in 2018, the distance grew though there was not a single accident to indicate when bridges began to collapse.

Simply put, Zidane could not reach Bell and Bell began to feel it. No words or talks between his agent, Jonathan Barnett, and club president Florentino Perez, who is a Bell fan, can fix it.

Bell’s relationship with Real has gotten other titles in the past few days when he was filmed in the stands pretending to sleep for a few seconds during a teammate match against Alaves and looking forward to the distance through a folded piece of paper against Granada.

Bell was filmed entertaining himself in the stands while Real Madrid played Granada on Monday, three days after pretending to sleep against Alaves

To try to understand what is going on with Bill’s tense and winding spell at the club, we need to take a quick look at how we actually got to this point.

Before people start describing him as a failed, predictable and boring national sport in the Spanish media, think about this: despite all his troubles, he’s still the fifth highest scorer in Real Madrid in the 21st century – behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Raul, Karim Benzema and Gonzalo Higuain – He scored 105 goals in 251 games.

He won one league title – soon to be two, probably, although he played a lesser role in the actions this season – four Champions League and against Liverpool in the 2018 Final also scored what many believe is the greatest final goal in the Champions League.

If this is a failure, I would be interested in seeing what success looks like.

But the sad fact is that neither man appears to have lived up to each other’s expectations.

One of the main reasons Zidane left Real Madrid for the first time after the UEFA Champions League 2018 final was because of Bell. Simply put, the club – and Perez in particular – wanted to keep a machine and transfer it effectively to the new Ronaldo, while Zidane certainly did not.

So Zidane left, unable to deliver any of his points to the president.

When he returned in March 2019, one of the main conditions for his return was to leave Bell.

A deal has been brokered in the summer of 2019 that will take Bell to the Chinese side Jiangsu Sunning. No money will change, and Real Madrid, during the six seasons that Bell played at the club, consumed 100 million euros (85.3 million pounds at the time).

Bell’s last appearance for Zidane was on June 24 in a 2-0 victory over Mallorca

In fact, Zidane declared, carelessly, that Welchman’s stay in the club had ended at a pre-season news conference in Texas: “Nothing is personal. The club is negotiating with whom he will play for. If he leaves tomorrow it will be better for everyone.”

Bill was, and still is, in fact the highest paid player in the club, but his wages in his new club would have made him the highest paid player in the history of the game. Real Madrid will save 35 million pounds sterling in addition to that he will have to pay his wages for the rest of his contract and Zidane will get what he wants, that is Gareth Bale from the Bernabeu.

Everyone is a winner – what went wrong? Well, almost everything.

Although Real Madrid wanted to pay the player a fee, the Bell people convinced them that it was in everyone’s best interest to let him go for free.

Everything was in place to move, but suddenly there was news of a supposed offer of 40 million euros (36 million pounds) to James Rodriguez until the club’s notice. How can Rodriguez be sold this kind of money while Gareth Bale is abandoned at the same time?

Real Madrid immediately requested a fee for the player and that was the end of that. From that moment on, the Chinese club will not even accept any calls from any of the parties involved in the negotiations.

To add insult to injury, it was subsequently found that Rodriguez’s alleged offer was false. Rodriguez, another player that Zidane seems to have fought with, is still at Real Madrid.

Bill now found himself stuck in a club where the director has made it quite clear that he is not desirable.

Something clicked on his mind at this point. Real Madrid decided his future for him. At least for the time being, Pyle wasn’t going anywhere.

Gareth Bale for Real Madrid Play minutes Started 13-14 3,329 36 14-15 4038 46 15-16 2,381 29 16-17 1,934 24 17-18 2,361 26 18-19 2,622 29 19-20 1,260 14

However, Bill and his people made a final attempt in October to persuade the club that the move was in everyone’s best interest, but was met with a wall of silence first from Zidane, and his response was to play less and less. Then Perez, who previously felt that Bell represented the new future for Real Madrid, kicked him effectively and informally in the long grass.

Also, there was no great show to persuade Bill to turn away.

From the moment Bell started his silent treatment his mind. He knew what he would do.

If he was not going anywhere and if he was not getting his chance to play, his revenge would be to hang around until June 30, 2022 when his contract finally expires, and by that time he would have received about 102 weeks’ wages up to about 35.7 million pounds.

Years ago, I spoke to Claude Makelele who told me while he was suffering in Chelsea: “I just look at my bank account and smile.”

With a lifestyle that includes private jets, a miniature golf course in the “back garden” of his home in Wales, and a luxury home that he rents in Madrid, Gareth Bale does the same.

It will stay and if they decide not to play it then this is their choice. Now and then of course he will shoot a bullet through their bows.

Who can forget the “Wales, Golf, Madrid, in this order” banner that he raised after playing in the European qualifiers for his country in November?

His behavior on the stands during the last few Real matches is basically the same as his position.

“Does Bill intend to laugh at the stands until 2022? Does he not want football or revenge?” Said Robin Jimenez from Marca. Which answer is yes, no (not at the moment) and yes!

Bill seems happier when going to Wales, and helping them qualify for the euro

Against Granada, a game that needs new energy as competitors were approaching a dangerous tie, Zidane used only divers and Bill did not heat up.

He played just five hours and 45 minutes in La Liga in 2020 and when he played, he made no big difference, giving Zidane the excuse to play less.

As is the case, if someone comes to him and offers to return to the Premier League, he certainly will not take it.

Unlike October, when the message was that he decided to leave at the end of the season, now he thinks he’s been told something completely different. He does not want to hear any offer from anyone at the moment and wants to stay at Real Madrid until the last day of his contract.

If he were to move, it would be on condition that he earn more than he currently earns at Real Madrid, because otherwise, what is the transition point? He knows that no one will.

If you want to know where to find Bill’s true passion for the game, you’ll see that when he’s playing with his teammates in Wales, he’s a kind of flies in the face of the theory he doesn’t care about and he’s only interested in money.

The tragedy is that nowadays, in pure football terms, he sacrifices what should be the greatest years of his life trying to create the fact that he does not care about one of the main things he has sought throughout his life. Life to achieve.

Many clubs would have made a concerted effort to try to solve this problem. It is not Real Madrid, who has a clear idea and focus on where to go and where to stand, and indicated to both Bill and Rodriguez that they are not about to change their tactics, at all costs.

Their concern is that if they allow Bill and Rodriguez to win this battle, they will leave themselves open to a similar situation in the future.

What a mess. It is a battle of will and a long way to finish.