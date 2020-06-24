One municipality regained its service in May, but another eight, with a total population of about 800,000 people, are still blacking out information.

Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International say that prolonged closures endanger lives, not only because it prevents people from reporting possible human rights violations – but because it has isolated them from public health campaigns around the Coronavirus pandemic.

As of Monday, Myanmar had recorded six deaths and 292 positive cases from over 64,532 tests, according to Myanmar Ministry of Health.

A few cases have been found in Maungdu and Buthidaung towns in northern Rakhine State, where more than 100,000 Rohingya Muslims live in overcrowded camps. Many fled the army’s “cleansing operations” against Rohingya militants in 2018. The United Nations called on the Myanmar army to confront an international court for genocide for atrocities committed by Rohingya Muslims. Buddhists live in Rakhine, who were displaced by the recent fighting in the camps in the region.

With the coronavirus pandemic spreading around the world earlier this year, the Suu Kyi government launched a “leaving no one behind” campaign for disease prevention, such as social separation requirements.

But Rep. Hott Mai, who represents the Arakan National Democracy Association in the Senate of the Union Parliament of Myanmar, said on Sunday that many people living in northern Rakhine State and the neighboring state of Chin do not receive public health notices circulating on Facebook, messaging apps and government websites .

“When I ask people in my constituency if they are familiar with Covid-19, I must explain to them the global epidemic from the start,” said Mayotte Hott. “I must explain to them what is social exclusion and how to practice proper hand hygiene.”

“I can’t travel extensively because of Covid-19, obviously, so there are only a large number of people I can warn about,” the deputy continued.

“They are not afraid of Covid-19 because they do not know about it, at this point they are more concerned about fighting.”

CNN has contacted the office of the spokesperson for the Myanmar State Adviser Zaw Htay for comment.

Ongoing clashes

Fighting broke out in late 2018 between the Myanmar army, known as the Tatmadaw, and the well-equipped Arakan Army, which wanted more autonomy for Buddhist Rakhine, the majority of the population in Rakhine State.

As the war flared up, the internet shutdown killed more civilians by depriving people of information in real time, she said Open letter A coalition of political and societal groups published it in Rakhine for social media on Sunday.

The clashes increased regardless of the Internet interruption, while 151 civilians were killed and 344 injured in the exchange of fire between January and May, according to the message.

“This is not a struggle in which either side can win on the battlefield,” said Richard Horsey, an independent analyst in Myanmar, in a statement to the International Crisis Group. “It is basically a political problem as the Rakhine people want more autonomy and more say about their future. (Myanmar) needs to develop a political response and this does not exist at the moment.”

Horsey says the alternative is ongoing war, and he accused both the Arakan Army and the Myanmar Army of atrocities. Khin Qiao Mu, deputy of the Rakhine National Party, says that without an internet connection, these atrocities are not reported and are not documented.

“The two armies may commit human rights violations, and without the Internet, people are isolated from journalists and from local and international NGOs they may report,” Khin Qiao Mu said.

An open letter issued on Sunday to Suu Kyi and signed by 79 stakeholder groups in Rakhine says it is looking for this political solution, which will begin with the government’s reconnection to the Internet.

The message says, “Freedom of expression and access to information are the foundation of democracy. In this age, access to the Internet is the democratic standard. Equality requires ready information on the economy, education, health, and society.”

Election year

Like many other countries, Myanmar has introduced curfews, a ban on large gatherings and a quarantine period for foreign arrivals in an attempt to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The government also imposed criminal penalties for people who did not comply with the rules, including prison terms for those who violated quarantine orders. At least 500 people, including children, were sentenced to prison for up to one year.

The country’s response seems to have halted the spread of the virus, but it has not been without its critics.

“Throwing hundreds behind bars in crowded and unsanitary prisons defeats the purpose of containing the spread of Covid-19,” said Phil Robertson of. Human Rights Watch in the May Statement.

Suu Kyi’s approach to the epidemic could work against it as the country prepares to vote in elections later this year.

Rep. Hutt Hot May said the fighting in Rakhine and the subsequent closure of contacts could undermine voter support for Suu Kyi and her party, the National League for Democracy.

“In 2015, I used to believe in Suu Kyi and I was happy to work with it,” said Rep. Hotot May. “I used to think Aung San Suu Kyi would help people in remote areas to access the Internet, not separate them from them.”

“Human rights are not something only Aung San Suu Kyi can talk about. They need to be practiced.”

On the other hand, Suu Kyi’s HIV record may have no impact on her election outcome – due to the internet being shut down, large numbers of people in the far west of the country may not know this at all.