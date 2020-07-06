“Why should I whiten my skin to be considered beautiful?” The cricket star got angry because of the racist Indian title

Sami says his mind came back instantly when he played in the Indian Premier League with Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2013 and 2014 – in particular, when the nickname “kalu” was used to describe him and Sri Lankan player Thisara Perera.

Pereira declined to comment when offered the opportunity.

The nickname became so popular that Sami said he used it even to describe himself.

In those years with Sunrisers, Sami and his fellow IPL Qualifiers arrived. He says one of the main reasons for their success is “unity, friendship and the way we fought for each other.”

Fast to 2020 and all Sami Sami – a former captain of West India Team – suffered from a set of emotions, as he began to realize how “kalu” was actually used.

In a video it is published On Instagram, Sami invited his former colleagues who used the nickname to get into a conversation about the word.

He says it is Ago One of his former colleagues used to say that he “works from the site of brotherly love.” However, Sami believes that the term is not appropriate and should not be used anymore.

“Right over right”

Sami’s investigation came only a few days later Floyd She was killed by police in Minneapolis, USA, on May 25 and during the protests shortly thereafter.

“It came at a time when racism, social injustice and systematic racism were at the forefront of everyone’s minds,” he said.

But Sammy’s social media accounts show a number of people defending the nickname – and even they call it. Their argument is that the word is not racist and is only a nickname.

However, Sami says, continued use shows that there is still “a large portion of (South Asian) culture that really needs education”.

“As a driving person, you have to have tough conversations and I’m not afraid to have them. It doesn’t matter,” he says. “The truth is the truth. There is no wrong time to do the right thing.

“This is part of educating and talking about those topics that will help spread awareness in that culture.”

Parvez Rasool, one of Sammy’s Sunrisers’ colleagues in 2014, said it was “unfortunate” if the term was used against Sami.

He told CNN: “If someone uses such words against Sami, this is unfortunate.” “I was part of the team, and I enjoyed playing under him. He is a very fun guy.

“This conversation never took place in front of me. However, if someone uses insulting words against Sami, this is very unfortunate.”

India’s cricket control board, which regulates IPL, did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

“I think I’m pretty.”

Although formally abolished in 1950, Indian society remains largely categorized by layer

The Hindu caste system classifies at birth – determines their place in society, what functions they can perform and who they can marry. Those at the bottom of the system are called “untouchables.”

In Indian folk culture, people of the lower classes are often portrayed as Darker skin. Sami believes that this intersection between sect and colored explains some of the bias he sees in India, “where the powerful really suffocate the less fortunate.”

“For me, this symbol of the cop is kneeling on George Floyd’s neck, that’s what he showed me. He was like a man in power choking on someone who couldn’t help themselves.”

The murder of Floyd Sami caused the police to reconsider his time in India, and this period of reflection made him think about India’s long history of skin-lightening products.

Some Bollywood stars have been criticized for promoting “fairness” creams.

Last month, Hindustan Unilever Advertise It will stop using the word “Fair” in the brand name of its “Fair & Lovely” skin care brand. The company also admitted that it had previously used “the benefits of fairness, whitening and skin lightening” while marketing its products.

Sami said: “Any place that continues to promote it the more beautiful you are, the more beautiful you are, you have to understand that there is something wrong with this system.”

“What about people who look like me? Is she not beautiful? Because I think I am beautiful. But why do I have to show or add my skin tone to look beautiful? It is a mistake. It is a difficult topic but it is one that must be taught.”

Sami, who has played 38 test matches for the West Indies, said that the International Cricket Association, International Cricket Council (ICC), should also take responsibility for educating players and admirers of racism.

“The ICC is trying to protect the game, well they do. Every cricketer enters international cricket or plays in the league, the first thing they do is anti-doping (anti-corruption) (seminar),” he said.

“You are educated. They have campaigns all over the cricket world to teach you these things. I think you should focus on fighting racism, and getting to know other cultures.

“If I understand my story, if you know where I came from, what drives me to play cricket, you will understand how to describe me, you will understand why I do the things that I do. So when you feel my desire to tell me something about my skin color, you will know, you will learn as you know, I have cut A long way. “

The ICC did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

‘Equal opportunities’

Like other sports, acting is another issue that the game faces.

Very few teams around the world have coaches of blacks, Asians, and ethnic minorities, something that must be corrected if the sport continues, according to Sami.

“How many colorful coaches see walking around in cricket? Do you think you’ll see a color coach who is the coach for England, Australia or New Zealand?” Sami said.

“How do you give equal opportunities to people here in the Caribbean, when you really don’t give them a chance to see how amazing they are. Give us more opportunities to show you that we are good too.”

“But as you can see, we are adopting an unquote quote, a white coach, in the West Indies, in South Africa, in Pakistan. Why is it so easy for us to embrace the whole world, and so hard for the world to embrace a few of us?”