Why Silicon Valley’s biggest companies invest billions in India?

“People are confident that India will be a good market in the long run, and that its laws in the long run will be fair and transparent enough,” said Jay Goleish, who heads the technical policy at the US-India Business Defense Group. board. “I think these are deep roots that already exist.”
China Factor
“Dealing with China is harder and harder,” said Mark Limley, director of law, science and technology at Stanford University. “There is also a growing feeling that dealing with China implies disturbing moral concessions.”
“India and its neighbors in Southeast Asia have tried to balance the two powers by building greater economic ties with China while sticking to the security umbrella the United States offers,” said Ravi Shankar Chaturvedi, director of research at the Tufts University Business Institute in India. The global context. “By recent measures, China has effectively handed over the United States to India for one generation.”
“There is a natural synergy between India and the United States in the digital sphere,” Gulesh said, adding that greater use of the Internet by Indian families to mix and work more than their homes during a coronavirus pandemic could boost India’s attractiveness as a market. “It is easy for American companies to look to India in search of opportunities,” he said.
The richest becomes the richest
While American tech companies were looking to the Indian market, the wealthiest man in Asia seemed to position himself as a willing gatekeeper.
Silicon Valley clearly wants to enter.
“American technology was not able to penetrate” The Great Firewall of China “but it was easier for her to enter the” Great Firewall in India “established by Jio; all she had to do was pay Reliance fee fees to enter, said Chaturvedi.
As one of the largest companies in India run by the richest man in the country, Reliance has a tremendous amount of local influence and is not overburdened by numerous regulations related to data storage and e-commerce that have been obstacles on Facebook, Google and Amazon.
“No global participant could manage this successfully and quickly on its own like Reliance,” said Chaturvedi. “Many e-commerce and data localization laws have been affected by accreditation.”
“As much as it pains me to say that, the United States is not nearly as attractive a place for innovation as it was five years ago,” Limley said. “Since the Trump administration is making it harder and harder to bring the best and brightest people from all over the world into Silicon Valley, I think technology companies may be looking towards a world where we are no longer the center of innovation.”
You may also like
Horse Island, a private island off the coast of Ireland, was sold for $ 6 million after the buyer toured the video
Spain requests the execution of nearly 100,000 cultured mink after animal testing positive for Covid-19
America is running in the clean energy race
Cats have been pets along the Silk Road for more than 1,000 years
India resumes its international flights for the first time since March