Wiley apologizes for the tweets that `` seemed anti-Semitic '' after the Twitter ban

Photo copyright

Getty Images

Graeme Willie artist apologized for “publicizing” the Jewish people after he was banned from social media.

In an interview with Sky News, the artist insisted: “I am not a racist.”

“My comments should not have been directed to all Jews or Jews. I want to apologize for the generalization, and I apologize for the comments considered anti-Semitic.”

Twitter had previously banned its account permanently after a public backlash due to an apparent lack of procedures.

“We regret that we have not moved faster,” Twitter said in a statement.

Sky published excerpts from an interview With the rapper who plans to air it later.

It reported that the offensive tweets resulted from a dispute between the rapper and his former director, a Jew. The husband cut ties in recent days.

“I just want to apologize for generalizing and leaving the people I was talking to inside the workspace and the workplace where I work,” said Willie.

“I am not a racist, you know. I am a businessman. He should have kept something between me and my manager, I understood that.”

But Sky News said the artist “refused to distance himself from most of the anti-Semitic comments he posted on social media” during the interview.

Willie’s series of anti-Semitic tweets appeared Friday evening.

I read one of the tweets: “I don’t care about Hitler, I care about blacks,” and I compared the Jewish community to the Ku Klux Klan.

Media playback is not supported on your device Explain the media Rapper Wiley’s Twitter account has been suspended after anti-Semitic postings

Twitter did not immediately respond, which caused public outrage and a 48-hour boycott of Twitter by many users due to what they said was an unacceptable delay.

The social network ultimately banned Willie for violating the “obnoxious behavior” policy – a day after Facebook and Instagram deleted the music star’s accounts due to “repeated violations” of their rules.

Twitter said he decided to make the previous temporary ban permanent, and delete all his previous posts from his platform, “after more study.”

“We strongly respect the concerns shared by the Jewish community and safety advocates on the Internet,” the statement said, and promised to continue addressing anti-Semitism.

The star, known as “The Godfather of Dirt”, received the MBE Award for Music Services in 2018.

He told Sky News that he “never wanted it” and that he would be willing to relinquish honor.

“I never felt comfortable getting it. Just look at the history of British colonialism,” he said.

analyzing

By Mariana Spring, a reporter specializing in media and disinformation

The permanent comment of rapper files on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter has been widely welcomed.

However, it symbolizes the slow pace of hate abuse from social media. Many wonder why this took so long.

Time and time again, decisive action came from social media sites about racial abuse, misinformation, or hate speech once comments reached thousands of users.

What does Twitter need to act decisively on anti-Semitic violations?

In this case it appears to be external compression – the step comes after interruption by users.

It also seems to depend on what other social media sites choose to do: move Facebook to suspend Wiley accounts on Tuesday, then Twitter appears to follow.

With the Stop Hate for Profit campaign intensifying pressure and increasing focus on the way social media addresses hate speech and misinformation, the focus on Twitter, Facebook and Google actions will increase in these scenarios.

The delay in taking Twitter actions resulted in a 48-hour boycott of Twitter by many users – including celebrities and deputies – starting on Monday morning. The organizers said the time reflected the “48 hours of pure racial hatred” that they accused Twitter of providing to Willie.

On Tuesday, Facebook issued a ban after Wiley was discovered posting offensive material on his personal page using his real name Richard Cowie.

Twitter followed suit on Wednesday after what was said to be a thorough investigation.

Despite the move, the House of Representatives of British Jews said that both Twitter and Facebook were slow to act, adding that “they are not good enough.”

“The social media companies have not been strong or fast enough to tackle racism, hate women or homophobia,” she said in a statement.

The campaign against antisemitism echoed that sentiment, and wrote that Twitter “finally listened”.

“The closure of Willie’s account is very late, but it is at least the beginning of this very irresponsible social network,” she said.