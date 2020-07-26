Wiley: Priti Patel looking to delay Twitter and Instagram in removing “horrific” posts

Photo copyright

The Home Secretary called for a full explanation from Twitter and Instagram about why anti-Semitic publications by rapper Eli were not removed more quickly.

The police are investigating a series of posts on social media accounts of the dirty artist. It is temporarily blocked by both Twitter and Instagram.

Pretty Battle said the positions were anti-Semitic and “repugnant.”

“Social media companies must act much faster to remove this terrible hatred from their platforms,” ​​she said.

Willie, 41, known as the “godfather of generosity”, shared conspiracy theories and insulted the Jews in his Instagram and Twitter accounts, which together include more than 940,000 followers.

Twitter has removed some of Willie’s tweets with a note saying they violated his rules – but other tweets are still visible 12 hours after they were posted. She later said that Willie’s account had been closed for seven days.

Facebook – which owns Instagram – said on Sunday that the platform had also blocked the rapper from his account for seven days, and that “there is no place for hate speech on Instagram”

But London Mayor Sadiq Khan said that the steps taken by Twitter and Instagram are not enough.

In a message to the heads of my social media companyHe said that when the material was posted on their platforms, “the response – removing it and banning officials – should be immediate.”

“The content that is shared on your platform takes minutes to reach an audience of millions. When an influential person engages hate speech, it may have an effect on the opinions of many of those who aspire to it.”

Khan said it was “particularly disheartening” when social media played a “positive role in amplifying the lively sounds” of the Black Life movement recently.

Willie’s publications started Friday night and his manager John Wolf’s initial response was after he had known the artist for 12 years, “He doesn’t really feel that way.”.

But Mr. Wolf said on Saturday He “cut all ties” with London-born rappers And that “there was no place in the anti-Semitic society.”

Wiley first entered UK single charts with Wearing My Rolex in 2008. His subsequent songs include Heatwave in 2012 and Boasty in 2019, in collaboration with rapper Stefflon Don and Sean Paul and actor Idris Elba.