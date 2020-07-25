Wiley was brought down by the director on anti-Semitic jobs

Artist Graeme Willie was overthrown by his administration after anti-Semitic comments on his social media accounts.

Its director John Wolf said A-List Management “cut all ties” after a long series of posts on Friday about rappers’ accounts.

The campaign against anti-Semitism asked the police to investigate and called for his accounts to be closed.

Wiley is known as the “Dirt Godfather” and got MBE for Music Services in 2018.

Anti-Semitic content has been published to more than 440,000 followers on Instagram and 490,000 followers on Twitter.

Wiley shared conspiracy theories and insulted the Jews.

In one tweet he said, “I don’t care about Hitler, I care about blacks,” as he compared the Jewish community to the Ku Klux Klan.

Wolf confirmed that the account belongs to a London-born rapper, 41, whose real name is Richard Cowie.

Manager Books on Twitter on Saturday morning: “In the wake of Wiley’s antisemitic tweets today, at A – ListMGMT we cut all ties with him. There is no place in society for antisemitism.”

The announcement came a few hours after he tweeted that he “talks to him in private” and wanted “education.”

He also wrote: “I also say that as someone who has known him for 12 years, I know that he doesn’t really feel that way.”

“Deep shock and sadness”

In a later statement, Mr. Wolf said: “To be very clear here. I do not endorse or condone what Willie said today on the Internet in any form or form.

“I am a proud Jewish man and I am very shocked and sad but what he chooses to say.

“I am talking to the main characters in my community in light of today’s tweets. This hateful behavior and speech is unacceptable to me.”

The campaign against anti-Semitism said it had informed Willie police and asked Twitter and Facebook to shut down his accounts “to prevent further influx of anti-Jewish poison.”

“We consider that Wiley committed the crime of inciting racial hatred, which could incur a large prison sentence,” it said.

She added that she would contact the Cabinet Office to demand the cancellation of Willie MBE.

“Willie has hundreds of thousands of followers on social media and we have seen today that many of them really believe that hatred does not spread that it is spreading.”

“We are treating this as a very dangerous matter that must be met with the most severe responses.”