Wilfred Zaha: West Midlands Police arrest a 12-year-old boy for racist messages

Wilfred Zaha received abusive messages on social media before Sunday’s match at Aston Villa

West Midlands police arrested a 12-year-old boy after he sent racist messages to Crystal Palace striker Wilfred Zaha on social media.

Zaha revealed that he had received several abusive messages on social media before Sunday’s trip to Aston Villa, a match he lost 2-0.

His manager Roy Hodgson described the abuse as “cowardly and despicable”.

The English Premier League has described abuse of the 27-year-old Ivory Coast winger as “totally unacceptable.”

West Midlands police tweeted to Zaha, saying she would consider the violations, and hours later confirmed her arrest.

“We were alerted to a series of racist messages that were sent to a soccer player today and after looking at them and checking, we arrested a boy,” she read a tweet to the WM police.

“The 12-year-old has been detained from Solihull. Thanks to everyone who raised it. Racism will not be tolerated.”

Hodgson added in an interview with Sky Sports before the arrest: “At the moment, however, the spotlight has been highlighted with the Black Life Life Movement and it seems that everyone is making such an effort to eradicate this behavior.

“It is very sad that on the day of the match, the player wakes up to this cowardly and despicable abuse. It is true that Wilf made people aware of it and I do not think this is something that you should remain silent about.

“He wants to get one of our best players out of the game well today, but doing it the way he chooses is totally unjustifiable.”

The Premier League said: “This behavior is absolutely unacceptable, and the Premier League stands alongside Wilfred Zaha in opposing this, and discrimination in any way.

“We will continue to support players, managers, coaches and their family members who are subjected to serious discriminatory abuse online.”

Premier League players knelt in support of the Black Lives Matter movement before every game since the season resumed in June.