Will Gordon is the latest young golfer to make most of the travelers’ appearance

Cromwell, Connecticut – The Travel Championship has been known for a number of things during its 68-year history as one of the iconic events of the PGA Tour.

In recent years, it was the tournament that followed the US Open in the calendar.

Since the unfortunate move of the beloved Hartford Wills to North Carolina in 1997 – an event that has still been deceiving sports fans in Nottingham until today – travelers have become the most prominent sporting franchise in Connecticut and annually operate as the largest sporting event in the state.

Travelers have also gained a reputation as the premier event for instant golf in professional golf, offering annually exemptions from sponsors to promising young players.

The tournament has become a ground of proof for many players who have gone on to prove themselves as one of the best in the game.

The list of invitees in the championship – before any of them made a name for themselves – is a fascinating list, highlighted by the likes of current stars John Rahm (No. 2 in the world), Justin Thomas (No. 3), Web Simpson (No. 5) and Patrick Cantley (No. 7).

Last year the tournament invited Victor Huffland, Colin Morikawa and Matthew Wolf – every minute outside of college – to the field. All these three are really the PGA Tour winners and become the core of sport for the next decade.

Because of the unique history of travelers pushing it forward, it should be surprising that with the first two rounds at TPC River Highlands, Will Gordon – one of those young people who got a spot on the field this week despite the lack of play status – is just a shot outside The goal.

Gordon approached 8-under-62 on Friday to reach 12-under and only one shot sits behind leader Phil Mickelson, who garnered 44 career wins in Gordon’s 22nd rounds in the PGA Round.

Who is Will Gordon?

Full Disclosure: I had to look for it when I saw his name start launching the leaderboard.

He is 23 years old and was the best player of 2019 in SEC while playing at Vanderbilt before becoming a professional last year. This week is his eighth event on the PGA Tour.

He is a member of the Mackenzie Tour, a small mini-league tour whose schedule has been completely canceled due to the crisis of COVID-19. With no status in the PGA Tour or the Korn Ferry Tour, playing the Gordon Tournament at the mercy of obtaining exemptions from Sponsors or surviving in the playoffs on Monday.

“Nathan Groppi and Andy Besset have a long history of giving young people a chance,” Gordon said of the championship director, vice president and chief administrative officer for travelers. “For these men to seize the opportunity and believe in me, I mean the world. Last summer, when I was in Canada [playing the Mackenzie Tour]There were men here at my start, and they were able to benefit.

“I was really excited and thankful for the opportunity this year and am looking forward to making use of.”

So far, so good.

Since 1996 Travelers, including this week, 77 invitations from 98 sponsors have been sent out to players under the age of 15 PGA rounds, and 32 of these 77 have been granted either the start of the first round or the first kickoff as a professional.

“You cannot measure yourself when you play in college or in amateur golf,” said Ram. “It is just a kind of eye-opening to know the level you are in. Experience is something you can never recover; it is invaluable.

“Many sports can’t do this. It’s not like you can get into a professional soccer match and play for half and learn how it goes.”

Thomas said that the experience that travelers had given him in 2013 gave him as an amateur accelerating his process of becoming a professional.

“I became more comfortable, and that’s because of playing around [the Travelers] Thomas said: I switched to pro when she did. “If I hadn’t, I wouldn’t have it [that experience]I wouldn’t know how comfortable I was in the professional environment, and then maybe I wouldn’t be as professional early as I did. “

Cantley described the opportunities that travelers had given young players “an investment in these men, to make these men come to the property and show them how well the travelers were participating in the tournament.”

Then, Cantley continued, “I hope they will come back year after year.”

This is called a full circle. Passengers push it forward and players push it forward.