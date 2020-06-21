Windrush: “Great risk” of a repeat of the scandal, the review author warns

Photo copyright

The author of a report on the Windrush scandal warns of a “high risk” of similar failures again if the government does not implement its recommendations.

Wendy Williams told the BBC Radio Westminster watch that the Home Office still needs to “fulfill its obligations to learn the lessons.”

People from the Commonwealth were wrongly told that they were illegally in the UK.

The Ministry of Interior said that the Minister of Interior intends to “correct these mistakes.”

Mrs. Williams’ warning comes as the country prepares to pay tribute to the outstanding and ongoing contribution of Windrush’s generation and their descendants.

Windrush’s National Day will be celebrated on Monday 72 years ago when the HMT Empire Windrush arrived at Tilbury Docks, Essex, carrying immigrants to help fill UK jobs.

Several projects planned for today will be implemented online due to the Corona virus crisis.

‘Blatant choice’

An estimated 500,000 people now living in the UK who arrived between 1948 and 1971 from the Caribbean are called the Windrush generation.

They were granted leave indefinitely to stay in 1971, but thousands were children traveling on their parents’ passports, without their own documents.

The changes to the Immigration Act in 2012 meant that those without documents were asked for evidence to continue working, accessing services or even staying in the UK.

Mrs. William’s review, published in March, criticized the “hostile environment” policy run by successive governments to tackle illegal immigration.

The Westminster newspaper reported that the Home Office and ministers “should have recognized the impact” of the legislation on different groups of people.

The report concluded that the Home Office showed “ignorance and elation” regarding the issue of race when some people were wrongly told that they had no right to be in Britain.

In March, Ms. Williams, the police inspector, called on the government to provide an “unconditional apology” to the affected people and to the Afro-Caribbean community.

Speaking to her earlier this year, Home Secretary Pretti Patel said in the House of Commons that “there is nothing I can say to get rid of the pain” but added, “On behalf of these successive governments, I am truly sorry for the decades-old measures.”

Mrs. Williams said the risks posed by the controversial policy were reported to the Home Office by “groups and other stakeholders” but because the ministers ignored the warnings the result of the Windrush scandal was “predictable and avoidable.”

Its report submitted 30 recommendations.

“The Home Office has a very strict choice. It can decide not to implement my recommendations, and if that happens, I think there is a huge risk that something similar will happen again,” she said.

The Home Office said in a statement that the Home Secretary was clear that the mistreatment of Generation Windrush by successive governments “is totally unacceptable and will correct those errors.”

Mrs. Williams also said that the scandal compensation scheme does not clarify the benefits that it should have, and requests must be processed quickly and sensitively, with temporary payments being made where possible.

However, the Home Office indicated that the scheme made the first payment within four months of the opening and offered claimants more than 640,000 pounds in the first year.

She said Ms. Patel would provide an update on her intended response to the review before the summer vacation and would then provide a detailed formal response in September.

She added that the Commonwealth Citizen Task Force had given more than 12,000 people a form of document confirming their right to remain in the United Kingdom and ensuring their access to public services.