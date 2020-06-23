WNBA 2020 season: Natasha Cloud, LaToya Sanders, Jonquel Jones chose not to play

Natasha Cloud goalkeeper and postal player Latoya Sanders – two novices from WNBA champion defender Washington Mystics – Siglesan. Additionally, mail player Junkil Jones of Connecticut Sun, who finished third in the WNBA MVP vote last season, has announced her decision not to play.

Cloud chooses not to play to focus on social reform, while Sanders and Jones cited health reasons.

The WNBA season is planning to hold its season at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, starting in July.

“This has been one of the toughest decisions in my career, but I’m going to give up the WNBA 2020 championship season,” Cloud said, according to a press release from. Mystics Posted by Cloud on Instagram.

“There are many factors that led to this decision, but the biggest of them is that I am more than just an athlete. I have a responsibility towards myself, my community and my children in the future to fight for something much bigger than me and the basketball game. I will instead continue the fight for social reform, Because even the lives of black people matter, all lives don’t matter. “

On Friday, Cloud told CNN before “Together We Stand” in Washington, DC: “We have a voice that can be used for those who have no voice. We have this platform to sit in front of all these cameras and this media will be sound and use our voices in the correct and correct way.”

“So I challenge everyone: If you are silent, then you are part of the problem. If you choose to be neutral, then you choose the side of the oppressor.

“Because for our tournaments, especially the NBA and WNBA, I know for us that 80% of our league are black. So, at what point for our white counterparts and white teammates did you go up to the board for us? You can go to war against us on the field or On the basketball court, but what do you do behind the scenes when we go home and indulge on our way home? “

Cloud also said Friday before the rally that it had not thought about basketball in the past two weeks.

“We are not just athletes,” Cloud said. “When we take off this uniform, we are black, men and women. We cannot take off the color of our skin and walk in the streets and have this privilege. We have no. We have no choice.

“When you talk about basketball today, today, now, I can help but less interested. Our call now is to use our platforms given by God, and to use our voices and gather together for something greater than all of ourselves combined.”

As for his colleague in Cloud, Sanders: “This wasn’t an easy choice, but after a lot of thought and conversation I think this is best for my health and my family.”

“I hope my colleagues and the Mystics family will be better this season and I will continue to watch and support them,” Sanders said.

The Mystics won their first NBA title in franchise history last season.

Jones, in a press release through Sun , She said, “She decided to abandon the next WNBA season and use this time to focus on personal, social and family growth.”

“This was one of the most difficult decisions I had made, but the re-emergence of Covidie 19 and its unknown aspects has raised serious health concerns that I do not feel comfortable competing in,” Jones said.

Mystics and Sun have said they support their players ’decisions.