A New Jersey woman faces a number of charges of animal cruelty after saving 61 dogs from her home, where they lived in “utter chaos,” according to a report.

“This is something we cannot and will never tolerate,” said Ross Licetra, CEO of SPCA County in Monmouth County. NJ.com reported. “This will become absolutely criminal.”

Marilyn Sandford, 66, from Middletown, has said that she could face fines and six months behind bars if convicted, according to the news outlet, who cited state laws.

The porter reported that a relative had contacted the SPCA hotline to report Sandford, who had previously been charged in 2009 with 81 counts of animal cruelty for hitting more than 100 dogs.

Officers found small dogs, including a mixture of Shih Tzus and Collie, many of which were covered in urine. Lisetra said they were forced to drink from dirty containers and put in cages with torn stools.

He said many pregnant dogs and newborn puppies had been rescued, adding that employees of the Marine Environmental Protection Association (SPCA) spent hours working on protective equipment to remove dogs and clear the shocking scene.

“We were walking in a world of unimaginable disgust,” said Lecitra. “(The dogs) are in a mess. They were living in utter chaos as you can hardly imagine. They are totally dirty. It will take some time for them to recover.”

He said he suspected a puppy mill was being run outside the home, although Sandford denied raising dogs to sell it, NJ.com reported.

Dogs are not yet certified, but anyone interested can check the SPCA website at monmouthcountyspca.org for updates.

“Any and all assistance is required.” It would take a large amount of money and effort to fix these dogs, “said Lecetra.

“We are looking for donations, we are looking for professional farmers who are ready to come to the shelter and provide their time. Each of them needs care and cleaning. They are beyond understanding.”