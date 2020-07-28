Woman killed in apparent shark attack while swimming in Maine State

Officials said a woman was apparently killed in an attack on sharks while swimming off the coast of Maine on Monday.

She was wandering off the beach of Pelly Island around 3:30 pm. When I saw a witness she was being attacked by a shark, Maine Martin Patrol said.

The authorities said that a pair of kayaks helped her reach the shore, and an ambulance provided more assistance, but her death was announced at the scene.

The swimmer’s name has not been revealed, pending notification of her family.

The accident will be the second recorded shark attack in the state, The Portland Press Herald reported.

“Shark interactions with humans are very rare in Maine,” James Solikowski, a New England shark expert, told the newspaper.

“I think the person was mistaken as a food item.”

Solikovsky, who is researching at Arizona State University, said he was quite sure that the big fish was a large white shark, a type of quick swimmer who could reach more than 15 feet.

He said that more large predators have been seen off the coast of Maine in recent years.

Solikovsky told the newspaper that the animal itself may have attacked a seals in Wesburg on Sunday before heading south.

The Marine Corps urged swimmers and boats to be careful, and Solikowski warned people not to go near the seal.

“We can easily mistake a seal … like a shark dinner,” he said.