Workers not eligible for leave: “He was very tired.”

Photo copyright

Amber Millar rooms Comment on the photo

Amber Millar Chambers says her inclusion in the Payroll in Troxy would have meant that she might take leave





Prior to closing, Amber Millar Chambers worked in two bar jobs to support her undergraduate studies. One of them threw it, and the other one didn’t.

She is among the unknown number of people in the UK who have lost money financially, because for more than three months, workers cannot be part of a vacation. Workers not included in the company payroll are also not eligible for the scheme.

The vacation scheme, made to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, allows employees to receive 80% of their monthly salary, up to £ 2,500.

Over a quarter of the UK workforce – 9.3 million people – currently supports it, but there are some who are not eligible for help.

Legacy System

Mrs. Miller Chambers says that her employer did not give her an official contract, and because she is not on the payroll, she has been excluded from the inconvenience in one of her jobs, as she was working at Troxy Music in London.

“They offered us a goodwill gesture,” which amounted to about 40% of her salary during April and May, but there was nothing in March when the closure began, and nothing since then.

She said, “I can still put food on the table, but this is only the result of my student loan,” which has had to last since April. Her landlord only allowed her to pay half of her rent, but she should move soon and eventually would have to pay the rent owed on her, putting her in debt.

Coronary Virus: What does it mean if you have sunk at work?

Corona Virus: “Employer breaking leave rules”

She works in another adjacent bar, which pays the most and sets it on a rent of around 100 pounds a month, but her rent is 750 pounds.

“It was stressful. It was very stressful.”

Tom Sutton Roberts, general manager of Toxi, told BBC that the “old system” was responsible for the employees who had lost vacation, which arose “from the fact that we were unable to provide any kind of normal hours and work in the early days to reopen the Toxi Place” .

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Troxy Music in London is famous for live events and movie shows





She says Miller Chambers paid 8.50 pounds an hour, and she feels low for central London.

“The government is doing a lot for a lot of people,” she said, but she feels that workers like her are excluded.

Mr. Sutton Roberts said that the place would “love” paying London living fare, “but with our incredibly unknown future, we cannot stick to it today.”

“We are consulting with the whole team on how they want to participate in the future,” he said.

Photo copyright

Claudia Tabares Comment on the photo

“I do not speak English and how do you defend yourself in such a situation?” Request cleaner Claudia Tabares





Claudia Lorena Tabaris, who works six part-time cleaning jobs, is another worker who has lost some government support money, because she was not able to be tired part-time.

On March 18, she was told that she would lose a 12.5-hour contract per week to earn the legal minimum of £ 8.72 an hour. It couldn’t be paid because of the five hours of work your Cleanology employer is doing elsewhere.

Subsidizing wages

Dominic Bunia, CEO of Cleanology, told the BBC that his company had tried to fire the largest possible number of employees, and that of the 100 cleaning workers who were initially fired after the company had lost contracts, it had managed to hire most of them and return them.

But he said that to reallocate the work “administratively and practically, it was almost impossible to coordinate in the short period of time we spent.”

He said that the company’s client had paid Ms. Tabaris’ wages until the end of the contract on June 1, although she had not received the money until June 10.

HMRC, which manages the leave plan, has allowed companies to leave part of the partial rent since July 1.

However, this change will not include work and earnings that many workers lost in March, April, May or June.

Photo copyright

Getty Images

“The leave scheme depends on the goodwill of the employers,” the union, Ms. Tabaris, United Voices of the World (BBC), told the BBC.

“In many cases where members work across multiple sites on part-time contracts to cover their expenses, the leave program has lost them.”

Mrs. Tabaris says that additional pressure, such as having to give Cleanology £ 25 for her uniform, doesn’t help. The company says this is a deposit, and that while it encourages its customers to support the UK and London living fare 9.30 pounds and 10.75 pounds, less than half do so.

Minimum wages: a guide

The National Minimum Wage is the minimum hourly wage that covers less than 25 years. It was appointed by the government and is £ 8.20 for children between 21 and 24 years old, £ 6.45 for children between 18 and 20 years, and £ 4.55 for under 18 and £ 4.15 for trainees.

The national living wage is the minimum hourly wage for more than 25 years. As determined by the government, it is £ 8.72.

The real living wage is £ 10.75 an hour in London and £ 9.30 an hour for the rest of the United Kingdom. It is voluntary and is calculated by the Living Wages Foundation on the basis of cost of living.

Another London cleaner, who did not want to be named, tells a similar story.

Clients left their employers with their offices and restaurants closed, so their hours were reduced. However, your bills were not.

“I felt like I was a fool in this situation,” she said. “I always felt that the company was going to protect me.”

After her union entered, she was offered a new job, but most of it was too far, as she told the BBC in Spanish through an interpreter.

A British Treasury spokesman said: “Our job retention plan has so far protected over nine million jobs – and it was extended through the end of October.

“As the economy reopens, we will continue to look at how our subsidies can be adjusted in a way that will ensure people return to work, protect the British economy and the livelihoods of people across the country.

For Mrs. Miller Chambers, she hopes to make a deal with her employers.

“We hope that we will be brought home, which gives us the right to vacation and more rights as workers in the place and sick pay, which is important,” she says.

She added that ACAS oversees the conversations between Mrs. Miller Chambers and her colleagues working with Troxy.

She stressed she likes flexibility, but wants at least a contract without hours, or a contract that guarantees at least a few hours a week.