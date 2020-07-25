Working From Home: How To Lower Your Tax Invoice

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

If you work at home, you can claim the additional electricity you use





If you’ve been working from home for the past few months, you might save a lot of travel and lunch costs, but you’ll be running other bills, including heating and electricity.

Some employers give their employees an allowance to cover these extra costs.

But if they do not, employees can still claim a slight reduction in their taxes from the time they are forced to work at home.

How much can I claim?

It will be very difficult to calculate exactly how much electricity bill is used for work – so HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) allows you to claim up to £ 6 in expenditures without the need to provide invoices or papers justifying it.

This does not mean that you will save £ 6 a week – only you will save the tax you would have paid. This works for £ 1.20 per week (or about £ 62 per year) for primary taxpayers, or £ 2.40 per week (£ 104 per year) for higher-rate taxpayers.

And you should work at home because you have to do it, not choose.

It is possible to claim more than 6 pounds a week, but you must submit papers to support your claim.

Photo copyright

Getty Images Comment on the photo

Fortunately, you do not have to calculate the exact amount you spent at home





If your employer provides a work allowance from home, this is tax exempt up to 6 pounds per week – so you cannot file another claim for tax exemption above.

These allowances have been available for years, but awareness has increased since the epidemic forced many offices to close.

“We have received a few calls about this,” says Yvonne Graham, director of taxation at Insource Accountants in Ipswich. “It won’t make people rich, but it’s a good amount.”

Prior to April 6, 2020, you were only permitted to claim £ 4 without providing evidence. It is still possible to claim up to April 2016, but in previous years you can only claim the lower price.

Case study: Long-term domestic worker

Emma Beck, a financial services worker in Buckingham, has been claiming the full allowance since she started working from home in 2017.

Photo copyright

Emma Beck Comment on the photo

Emma Peck has been asking for household expenses since 2017





She does not have an office to go to, so she is forced to work from home and therefore has the right to claim.

Previously, she was self-employed, and was accustomed to claiming expenses to cut her tax bill, as many freelancers do.

So every year when you get a “coding notice” from HMRC, which indicates how much you can earn before paying taxes, it includes an allowance for “work expenses” – the cost of working at home.

This year, it is priced at £ 312 – in other words, £ 52 x 6 a week.

Emma encouraged many of her co-workers at the home to claim, too. “The thing is with the people who are PAYE, they are used to doing everything for them. They are afraid to go to the HMRC website.”

How do you file a claim?

There are two ways to claim expenses – either on your annual tax return, if you submit a file, or in a special form called P87, which is available electronically via Government portalOr on paper.

If you work indefinitely at home, you can change your tax code like Emma to get savings regularly.

If you only work from home for a short period of time, it makes sense to wait until you return to work, until you know the amount of the claim.

“Employees can claim P87 expenses at any time, but the claim upon return to their place of work means that their claim will be the correct amount and they will have to contact us only once,” HMRC said in a statement.

Can you claim other things?

Comment on the photo

Domestic workers can claim the additional heating cost





If you have to buy a computer or office chair, for example, to work from home, your employer may pay you.

If not, you can claim tax exemption for what you have purchased, as long as it is used “fully, exclusively and necessary” for work.

You will need to keep records and claim the exact amount.

You can also claim business phone calls in addition to the £ 6 flat rate – again, you’ll need to keep records and claim the exact amount.

But you cannot claim the house costs that do not increase because you are working there now. This includes council tax payments, rent, mortgage interest, or water – unless you have a water meter.

Case study: the new plaintiff

Jonathan Griffin from South Yorkshire is an IT professional. He has been working from home since March 23.

He filed a claim using the P87 form for tax on expenses for seven weeks from April 6.

This will be £ 6 = £ 7. As a primary tax payer, he’ll get 20% of that – around 8.40 pounds – again.

He submitted the online claim to HMRC on May 23, and found it “completely clear.” There is a tracker on HMRC, who initially said it will be processed on June 15.

However, at the time of writing this report, the payment had not yet arrived, and the tracker says it is still being processed.