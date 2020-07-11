World Cup winning England footballer Jack Charlton dies at the age of 85

In a statement published on Saturday, the Charlton family said that he had died peacefully at his home in Northumberland on Friday with his family next to him.
“He was a great friend and friend of many husbands, father, grandfather and grandfather,” the family said in a statement.
“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to many people in different countries and from all walks of life.”
Charlton participated in 773 games with Leeds in 23 years and won 35 internationals with England, where he played in every match during the 1966 World Cup.
The tournament saw England win the only World Cup, beating West Germany 4-2 in a final at Wembley Stadium.
He played in the game alongside his younger brother, Bobby Charlton, who formed a legendary march on par with his longtime rivals Leeds United Manchester United.
One year later, Charlton was chosen as the best soccer player in the Football Writers’ Union.
Gary Lineker, who led the England attack two decades later, saluted the Charlton March procession.
“I am sad to hear that Jack Charlton died. The World Cup winner with England, the manager of the best Irish team ever and a fabulous ferry figure to take off,” said Linker on Twitter.
Charlton moved to management after his career, and took charge of clubs including Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday, Newcastle United and the National Team of the Republic of Ireland.
A number of British clubs joined Leeds United in exchanging their condolences on Saturday.
