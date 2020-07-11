World Cup winning England footballer Jack Charlton dies at the age of 85

In a statement published on Saturday, the Charlton family said that he had died peacefully at his home in Northumberland on Friday with his family next to him.

“He was a great friend and friend of many husbands, father, grandfather and grandfather,” the family said in a statement.

“We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to many people in different countries and from all walks of life.”

Charlton participated in 773 games with Leeds in 23 years and won 35 internationals with England, where he played in every match during the 1966 World Cup.