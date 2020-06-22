WWDC 2020: Apple Watch Gets The Most Amazing Protective COVID-19

The coolest Apple stores around the world

Apple’s annual developer conference, WWDC, was full of exciting ads on the program’s front. The Apple Watch OS called watchOS 7 also received interesting upgrades and new features to improve the user experience, and the company has particularly noticed the current state of the COVID-19 epidemic to achieve an important advantage.

Apple watchOS 7 introduces the automatic hand-washing detection feature to remind users not only to wash their hands when they return home but also to follow the 20-second rule while washing hands.

“In a unique innovation for a wearable device, Apple Watch uses motion sensors, microphone, and machine learning on the device to automatically detect hand gestures and sounds. Then it starts a 20-second countdown timer, and if Apple says in a statement,“ The user ends early, He will be asked to continue washing. “

Apple Watch also shows the frequency and duration of hand washing of users. For those who care about privacy, Apple assures users that the voice used to detect handwashing is not automatically recorded or saved anywhere on the app or on the smart watch.

Since there is no cure for coronavirus, taking precautions such as washing hands, wearing face masks and maintaining social distance are effective. With the new feature in watchOS, Apple Watch users can rest assured of implementing one of the most effective precautions against coronaviruses.