Xinjiang capital closes due to high incidence of coronavirus

Urumqi reported 17 local injuries on Sunday, which means that 47 cases have been identified since last Wednesday. Before that, not a single case had been reported in nearly five months, according to the Xinjiang Health Authorities.

Since last week, Urumqi has also reported 50 cases without symptoms. In China, these are not considered confirmed cases under government guidelines.

To stop the upsurge, the authorities are now implementing the so-called Beijing model.