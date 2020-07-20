China Beijing coronavirus testing site Culver lkl intl hnk vpx_00003108
Top News

Xinjiang capital closes due to high incidence of coronavirus

By Arzu / July 20, 2020

Urumqi reported 17 local injuries on Sunday, which means that 47 cases have been identified since last Wednesday. Before that, not a single case had been reported in nearly five months, according to the Xinjiang Health Authorities.

Since last week, Urumqi has also reported 50 cases without symptoms. In China, these are not considered confirmed cases under government guidelines.

To stop the upsurge, the authorities are now implementing the so-called Beijing model.

Last month, Beijing experienced the worst outbreak of the Coronavirus in China since the initial epidemic was largely controlled in March. The outbreak affected more than 300 people, but was rapid Closing measuresMass contact tracking and comprehensive testing saw it contains.

But in Beijing, public transportation was not closed, and neighborhoods near high-risk communities were only put under complete closure. Urumqi’s procedures are tougher – a sign of how serious the Chinese authorities are in re-emerging the virus.

“Wartime” mode

On Friday, after Urumqi reported only six new infections in two days, authorities closed all housing communities in the city with a population of 3.5 million people, preventing people from leaving their apartment complexes. Shopping malls and hotels have also been closed, according to the new state-run magazine Newsweek, China.
The city’s only metro line Advertise on social media It suspended the service on Thursday night. It did not specify when the operations would resume. To stop the virus from leaking to other parts of the country, nearly 90% of flights in Urumqi were canceled on Friday, according to the Global Times, a popular newspaper run by the Chinese government.

The Xinjiang government announced on Saturday that Urumqi entered “wartime” mode, banning all public gatherings and encouraging residents to stay in the city. Those who must first leave have a negative coronavirus test.

Authorities also run citywide tests, starting with neighborhoods and groups that are considered at high risk of contracting the virus.

More than 1,600 health care workers in Urumqi were mobilized to take the tests, and an additional 200 medical workers from 10 provinces and cities were dispatched to help.

The city’s market regulatory authorities also searched 75 food markets, 237 supermarkets and 638 restaurants, where all employees and products were negative.

As of Sunday morning, Urumqi had tested everyone under medical observation at the hospital and in self-isolation at home, He was still tracking the source of the rise in cases. As of Monday, more than 3,000 people were under medical observation.

Observed area

Prior to the recent outbreak, Xinjiang had swept the first wave of the coronavirus with only 76 cases, including three deaths, partly due to strict closures in February and March.

Restrictions on freedom of movement are not new to the region. In recent years, Xinjiang has been subjected to increased police surveillance amid a security crackdown against 11 million Uyghurs.

Since 2016, evidence has emerged that the Chinese government has run massive and fortified detention centers for its Uighur citizens. Up to 2 Million people It may have been moved to camps, according to the U.S. State Department. Large-scale coronavirus outbreaks can be disastrous in one of these crowded facilities, which have become increasingly under the global spotlight in recent months.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on a number of Chinese officials, including Chen Quanguo, secretary of the Communist Party of Xinjiang, for their involvement in human rights violations targeting ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang.

Beijing responded by announcing sanctions against US officials, including Senator Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, calling on the United States to “stop interfering in China’s international affairs.”

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *