Xu Zhangrun: The Chinese academic who criticized leader Shi Jinping alleged that he was fired from Tsinghua University

Journalist Gao Yu, a friend of Xu’s, confirmed that the former professor had been fired by Tsinghua, although she did not know when the decision was taken.
CNN agreed not to report the name of the other source, who was in contact with people close to the Xu family, because the source was afraid of reprisals from the authorities.
Tsinghua University has yet to comment publicly on the situation. CNN contacted the university’s advertising department on Tuesday for further comments.
Shi confirmed the reports in an interview with Hong Kong Public Radio RTHK station published Tuesday. According to RTHK, he said he was punished by the university for “corrupt morals” and that he would not appeal the decision.
Xu did not immediately reply to CNN’s request for comment.
Xu’s alleged dismissal appears to be the latest example of increased oversight and restrictions on academic freedom in China under Xi, whose administration suppressed dissenting voices
Despite the dangers to his career and personal freedom, Xu has repeatedly criticized the Chinese government and Communist Party leadership in recent years.
In 2018, Xu published a long article in response to the Communist Party’s decision to remove the limits of the presidential state, effectively allowing Xi Jinping to remain in power indefinitely.
On July 6, the two sources arrived at Xiu’s home in Beijing and detained him, according to the sources. Gao said the former professor was held for six days before being released on Sunday.
“He is resting at home. So far there is no other information available (on his case),” Gao said.
You may also like
China just contained the coronavirus. It is now fighting some of the worst floods in decades
What happens to cruise ships when they retire
Stephen Tayo captures the sacred kinship of Nigerian twins
The Portuguese search for Madeleine McCann’s guide to wells
“Coal has no place in Covid-19 recovery plans,” says the UN Secretary-General.