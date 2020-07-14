Xu Zhangrun: The Chinese academic who criticized leader Shi Jinping alleged that he was fired from Tsinghua University

Xu Zhangrun was studying law at Tsinghua University, one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in China, until he was suspended and Put under investigation In March 2019 after publishing an article criticizing Xi’s focus of power and suppression of dissent.

Journalist Gao Yu, a friend of Xu’s, confirmed that the former professor had been fired by Tsinghua, although she did not know when the decision was taken.

CNN agreed not to report the name of the other source, who was in contact with people close to the Xu family, because the source was afraid of reprisals from the authorities.

Tsinghua University has yet to comment publicly on the situation. CNN contacted the university’s advertising department on Tuesday for further comments.