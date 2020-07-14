Xu Zhangrun: The Chinese academic who criticized leader Shi Jinping alleged that he was fired from Tsinghua University


By Aygen / July 14, 2020

Xu Zhangrun was studying law at Tsinghua University, one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in China, until he was suspended and Put under investigation In March 2019 after publishing an article criticizing Xi’s focus of power and suppression of dissent.

Journalist Gao Yu, a friend of Xu’s, confirmed that the former professor had been fired by Tsinghua, although she did not know when the decision was taken.

CNN agreed not to report the name of the other source, who was in contact with people close to the Xu family, because the source was afraid of reprisals from the authorities.

Tsinghua University has yet to comment publicly on the situation. CNN contacted the university’s advertising department on Tuesday for further comments.

Shi confirmed the reports in an interview with Hong Kong Public Radio RTHK station published Tuesday. According to RTHK, he said he was punished by the university for “corrupt morals” and that he would not appeal the decision.

Xu did not immediately reply to CNN’s request for comment.

Xu’s alleged dismissal appears to be the latest example of increased oversight and restrictions on academic freedom in China under Xi, whose administration suppressed dissenting voices

Despite the dangers to his career and personal freedom, Xu has repeatedly criticized the Chinese government and Communist Party leadership in recent years.

In 2018, Xu published a long article in response to the Communist Party’s decision to remove the limits of the presidential state, effectively allowing Xi Jinping to remain in power indefinitely.

Suddenly, as if from scratch, we had a “supreme leader” without controls over his authority; so how do people not have all sorts of strange fantasies and new fears? ” Shaw asked in his article.
His comment from Tsinghua in 2019 did not prevent Xu from criticizing the Chinese government. in a An article published in February 2020, amid the outbreak of a coronavirus in China, Xu blamed Xi, whom the author refers to as the “hub” and gang surrounding him “of the crisis.”
“The political life of the nation in the event of a fundamental collapse and collapse of the system has become hollow,” Shaw wrote. The article was originally published in Chinese by Matters, a news website and commentary popular with liberal intellectuals banned in China. she was translate To the English language with permission Xu from the Chinese world Geremie Barme.

On July 6, the two sources arrived at Xiu’s home in Beijing and detained him, according to the sources. Gao said the former professor was held for six days before being released on Sunday.

“He is resting at home. So far there is no other information available (on his case),” Gao said.

