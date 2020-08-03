Yeh Rishta Kia Kehlata Hai: Naira Kartik fans are completely frustrated with the current track

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jodi Kartik and NairaInstagram

After a hiatus of more than three months, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai managed to get good TRPs with new episodes. In the first episodes, fans were treated with a double dose of their favorite actress Shivangi Joshi as Naira and Tina. Naira and Kartik (Mohsin Khan) tried to save their family’s business by tricking Sita businesswoman (played by Alka Kochal) in double roles.

The change in the plot was said to have been due to government restrictions to work with only a few people in groups.

While the double track was a hit among fans, recent episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai left many fans disappointed. A few enthusiastic viewers turned to social media to express their disappointment with the change in the story. Noting how the Goenka family in the current track gets legal notice to vacate the house when the bungalow has never been mortgaged, viewers find no sync in the story.

Another user wrote, “Was this track really after 3 months thinking and planning! Is it even written? There was no sync, no story, everything seemed to go! Kaira scenes are good and even have potential …”

Shivanji and Mohsen Chemistry:

Viewers enjoy Shivanji’s chemistry reaction on the screen with Mohsen. Although the two have separated their ways and are no longer together in real life, on screen Shivangi and Mohsen have a huge fan base. This is the madness of the couple as they are called “Kayra” lovers.

Meanwhile, the longest daily soap strands will be shown, in a music video. Shivangi and Mohsen left the fans berserk when they shared the news on their social media platform along with a photo of them they affectionately held together.