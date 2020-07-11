Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie can play hope of playing major roles

Forget about playing during a pandemic being the most likely part of 2020.

Alternatively, Yoenis Cespedes and Jed Lowrie could be right for Mets this season.

After seeing Cespedes take Seth Lugo deeply during Thursday’s match at Citi Field, General Manager Brodie Van Wagenen admitted that she made him think about what a slugger player could do this season.

Last week, we talked about Cespedes and my optimism, and I made a final statement [he] Van Waggen said during a phone call on Friday. “What he showed here – and everyone saw him run into a home run in intracquad – we are very excited about what the bat effect might be.”

General manager and director Luis Rojas indicated that Cespedes needed to demonstrate his ability to manage rules and play the stadium, but his racket was still present, which Van Wagenen said meant that Mets “could start dreaming a bit” about being sloppy as he tried to return from multiple foot surgeries. .

Cespedes isn’t the only fragile that Met Van Wagenen thinks it might be able to contribute if the 2020 season is played during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the same game in the game on Thursday, Lori doubled to leave Jacob Degrum in his first match since last year.

“We started getting more answers to the questions we had when we entered the camp,” said Van Waggenen. “And he looks good to some extent like the Yonis, which indicates that the quality of his bats has not diminished with his layoff.”

But like Cespedes as well, Lowrie faces several hurdles before getting ready for the game after losing most of last season due to a mysterious leg injury.

“As he progresses, we will learn more about his explosive and if he can run and play defense effectively,” Van Waggen said. “But it is encouraging.”

Rojas did not even rule out the possibility of Lori playing a third base at some point during the 60-game schedule.

But for the player who was limited to seven bats in his first season in Queens after signing a two-year deal worth $ 20 million, Mets will undoubtedly take some matches in the DH from the 36-year-old. Jeff McNeill’s numbers will be at the third base, unless Robinson Kano, who has not been in Spring 2.0 training in at least three days for unspecified reasons, cannot go.

“He has always been able to control the hit zone and work in situations where he goes deeper and has high-quality bats,” said Van Waggenen, former Lowery agent. We saw [Thursday]Double off deGrom off the 3-2 count and work his second per second in the bat. You have to come out good. He will not leave himself. “

You just have to get him in the field.

The same can be said for Cespedes the past two years. He underwent heel surgery in 2018, and then suffered ankle fractures last year after an accident on his farm that involved a wild boar.

“From the beating point of view, we can all agree that it looks very good,” Rojas said. His timing is there [and] Recognize the stadium. “

But Cicides has yet to start playing the rules in games and is said to be further from playing the field.

Van Waggenen said: “He was able to participate not only in what other people do, but also does extra work while trying to rebuild his strength.” “We’re excited about where he is at this point.”

Rojas hopes there will be more in the future.

The manager said: “He is very positive and safe about what he can do there.” Men react [to the homer was] Just because they know this is what he can do. … hit Homer and they said, “This is yo.” I am excited about his position. It brings a lot to the club. It’s a great presence. Cespedes is strength. It’s great that he’s in our corner and is advancing day by day. “