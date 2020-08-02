Yoenis Cespedes was frustrated with Mets before unsubscribing

Atlanta – Eunice Seaspeeds Walked. Is it because the money is talking?

Mets announced that Cespedes chose not to participate in this season due to concerns about Covid-19 and a friend supporting this version.

But multiple sources confirmed that twice in the first nine games of the season, Speedspace faced Mets officials interested in playing time and that he would be removed from the squad to prevent him from reaching profitable performance rewards. One of them came on Saturday, Cipides knew before the buses left the team’s hotel on Sunday that he was not in the starting lineup and had never appeared for the match against the brave, sparking a strange day even for the Mets.

Cespedes was not absent from Trost Park for the 4-0 loss of Mets to Braves, prompting General Manager Prodi Van Wagenen to issue a statement during the match saying that Speedspace was absent and the team could not contact him.

The Mets sent security to the Cespedes hotel room, and found it packed and left, according to Van Wagenen. General Motors said that during the match, it was known that Cespedes was opting out of the season due to concerns about coronavirus.

A source indicated that Cespedes did not appear on the field on Sunday after he learned he would be absent from the squad for the second time in 10 games. Cespedes was upset earlier in the week, according to the source, that he had undergone a match in Boston and complained to team officials.

Manager Luis Rojas, who said he was unaware of the bonus levels in the Cespedes contract, explained to the player that Fenway Park’s holiday was because the team arrived at 3:30 am after a long bus ride after Sunday night’s match.

And with Cespedes 2 vs 15 with nine hits in his past four games, a decision was made to put Cespedes on the bench again on Sunday. Players were informed of the Zoom call before the buses left for the stadium on Sunday from the starting squad. That was Cespedes’s last straw.

The Speedspeed contract was heavily loaded – relying heavily on bats – after restructuring his deal last year following an accident on his farm that involved a wild boar. Instead of risking the contract being voided, Cespedes agreed to a discounted deal with incentives. In Season 60 Matches, he secured $ 6M guaranteed, divided. Its incentive levels were adjusted after the MLB was closed due to coronavirus.

Seaspeed will waive his remaining salary by canceling the subscription. Van Waggenen, as agent, negotiated a four-year, $ 110 million deal received from Mets before the 2017 season.

But physical restrictions, including separate surgeries to remove calcifications from both heels, kept Cespedes on the sidelines for two years starting from July 2018. He returned to the summer camp last month and won the starting job as a DH captain and qualified to give Mets their only run in a 1-0 win over Braves on opening day at Citi Field.

Van Wagenen said: “U is a great player. I think everyone enjoyed watching games while he was at his best. “There was optimism about his return. I know how difficult his job is to rehabilitate him to return to this point and I know that this is a disappointing end to at least a four-year agreement from Mets, but I know that it was not from the lack of work ethics on his part to try to return.”