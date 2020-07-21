Yoho loses calm and calls AOC ‘disgusting

Witness: Trump describes the student as crazy and the AOC striker is at the top of teenagers: I call it AOC Plus 3

The Capitol Hill is not the same after an unfortunate turnaround occurred this week. Representative Ted Yoho (R-Fla) is alleged to have thrown full guns at the fire to attack Representative Alexandria Okasio Cortez (D-N-Y). The accident appears to have occurred when Representative Yoho landed on the eastern side of the Capitol building on Monday.

What Yoho said

AOC Yuho has reportedly defied cases related to police and crimes on the Capitol stairs. Yoho was descending on the stairs after casting his vote, and while AOC was going to cast it, it was when a hot exchange of words took place.

Yoho to AOC, Statement 1: “You are out of your strange mind.”

Yoho to AOC, Statement 2: “You’re disgusting.”

Yoho as a parting idea, phrase 3: “Fuc *** g bit * h”.

Yoho is believed to have responded to a statement by AOC as she recently indicated that poverty and unemployment were the main cause of rising crime in New York City during the epidemic. Additionally, Yoho replied with “You’re disgusting” and “You’re out of your infuriating mind.”

The liberal AOC has responded by being shocked by such a non-parliamentary language, by replying “You are rude.” Shortly after the accident, the Arab Oil Company said, “I have never had this kind of confrontation – ever” and “I have never had this kind of sudden and disgusting disrespect.”

