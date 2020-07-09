YouTube star Berjakta Kole made her acting debut in a fictional short film Bulav

Birjecta KoleSocial media

The Indian sensation appeared on YouTube Birjakta Kuli for the first time in acting with the fictional short film Bulaf, written and directed by Tarun Dodega.

In the movie, she talks about the role of the protagonist, on the basis of a 17-year-old girl who instead of focusing on her education in a public school seeks to exercise. The movie travels between its struggles as an amateur handball enthusiast for its victory in breaking traditional stereotypes.

“I grew up, and through my daily interactions, I noticed how biased we are as a society when it comes to girls and women in general. This film is my small contribution to society in general to facilitate change at any level I can and affect mindsets positively,” Birjakta said.

“It is amazing to say this little girl who knows that her dream is so shameful for the place where she grew up, but her mood for future thinking to correct a general mindset enabled her to become flexible and determined. The movie is a beautiful reminder of how dreams often come true, especially in cities She is a reminder of how important freedom is to live your life the way you want it, and how even the simple act of being able to wear shorts becomes a complicated task for a young girl. The act of being an athlete is her excuse for living as a free woman he does not know The opinion of others, confidently wearing shorts that protect her legs in a society expected to cover up, “YouTube Star Added.

The movie takes place against a rural landscape in Haryana for 24 minutes. It addresses topics such as the inevitability of freedom of choice, the denial of prejudices and the importance of street crowds. Actor Yashpal Sharma plays the male protagonist as a sports teacher.

Speaking about the movie, Tarun Dodega said: “By being born and raised in one of the towns of Haryana, India where the patriarchy is the accepted norm and tradition associated with women who stay behind the veil, I will face hidden acts of resistance to persecution from time to time. In conservative society, women only take advantage of any appearance One aspect of freedom can be contained within the constraints of society, but it mostly aims for freedom.

Tarun Dodega added, “Whether it’s the freedom to express themselves, choose their partner, or wear the clothes they choose. For these women, these small businesses make their lives more tolerable in an intolerant institution. They fight in their calm ways and refuse to become victims of circumstances. Their souls still crush and win a certain degree of independence for themselves. The film honors these women and is a tribute to them. “

Casting director Mukesh Chhabra worked on casting the film. “The film is so sweet about empowering women on a very basic level,” Chapra feels. The film, produced by One Digital Entertainment, was released on July 9 on Prajakta YouTube channel.