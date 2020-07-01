YS Jagan Mohan Reddy 1088 launched a very modern 108 and 104 ambulances on Doctor’s Day

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Prime Minister of Andhra Pradesh, released 1,088 ultra-modern ambulances 108 and 104 on Doctor’s Day. Ambulances moved from the Benz Circle in Vijayawada to various areas within the state.
Ambulance Service 108 and 104 is a free emergency service in 25 states and territories of Etihad in India. The service is a public-private partnership between state governments and private emergency medical providers. The late great Prime Minister of Andhra YS Rajasekhara Reddy launched this service in Andhra Pradesh.
This system, originally designed by Satyam Infotech, has become popular in rural areas of Andhra Pradesh. After seeing his popularity, former Union Health Minister Dr. Anbumani Ramados was later introduced in other parts of India. The YSR government announced that it will release 1088 ultra-modern ambulances 108 and 104 on the anniversary of Rajana (YS Rajasekhara Reddy) on Doctor’s Day.
Hours before CM announced them, the YSR Congress tweeted, “1088 highly mobile medical units and ambulances to reach state roads in order to efficiently provide 104 and 108 services. And Mr. CM Sri YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will stop 108 and 104 vehicles today In the Benz circle, Vijayawada. # 108_104LegacyContinues #YSJaganCares. “
Later, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reported new healthcare service cars and opened a cancer care center in Guntur. CM took the AP from Doctors Wish and wrote, “Best wishes for medical fraternity at #DoctorsDay. We are honored to open a Cancer Care Center in Guntur and inform a fleet of 1088 brand new 104, 108 healthcare vehicles, today. AP Govt is committed to providing quality healthcare in Remote areas of the AP. “
Many people including some celebrities like YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s new healthcare service cars. They thanked him for his good work and directed #YSJaganCares. Here are some celebrity tweets on the AP CM initiative.
Puri Jaganadeh: As the world grapples with the aura crises, hats head to @ssagagan garu to arrange a fleet of 108,104 ambulances in rural areas in rural areas from AP for emergency, accident, disaster and dangerous line-up. Great respect, sir #Corona #YSJaganCares
Gopichande Malenini: Awesome feat ysjagan Garu is really helpful
Kona Venkat: Great initiative towards health care sir @ sysagagan
– YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (ysjagan) July 1, 2020
