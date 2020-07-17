Yusvendra Chahal describes Donnie as “one of the best and greatest players produced by India”

Yusvendra Chahal, the Indian wrist, praised MS Dhoni, saying that the veteran racquet player helped him and the shooting stadium Kuldip Yadav improved their craft.

“Mahi bhai is one of the best and greatest players that India has produced. He helped me and Kuldip during the matches. Sometimes he hits me at the border and then (Donny) comes and puts his hands around my shoulder and says,” isko googly Shawl told Timesofindia.com “D, Nahi horses Paiga (Google defeated him, he will not be able to play). Advice from him that works well for the team. “

Image from the file: Shahel kicked two balls and three petitions at the fourth ODI on February 10.Gianluigi Goesia / AFP / Getty Images

Shahal remembers Doni’s advice

“This happened many times. In South Africa, when I took my first five games. JP Duminy was attacking at that time. I wanted to kick him out. Mahi Bhai came to me and said, ‘Isco’s master stump to foil an order’ (just a bowl to him directly – stump to stump He came back behind his stumps and screamed again – “Tony, Isco Dandi Bhai Hai Rakhna” (just bowl to him directly). I followed his instructions. Domini tried to sweep but happened Chahal said.

“In New Zealand, Tom Latham was constantly hitting and continuing sweeping shots. I tried googlies and leg rolls but those didn’t work out against him. He was hitting me for the border. I was really disappointed. Mahi Bhai came to me and said,” Line change mat Karna, isko aage daal aur stumps pe rakhna “(Don’t change your streak. Throw the ball to him and keep it on the logs.) Latham was out of the next ball. Embraced Mahi Bhai The 29-year-old said after that season” Give him an example.

Cricket World Cup

Doni, who recently reached the age of thirty-nine, went on Saturday off since the 2019 World Cup semi-finals, as India lost to New Zealand.

It has been over a year since he was out of the field of cricket, but talks about his return or future retirement have not ended at that time since then and he remains one of the most talked cricketers of the present era.