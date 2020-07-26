Yuvraj Singh in his career: “He was treated unprofessionally in the end”

Yuvraj Singh (R) needs to be shot if he wants to keep his spot in XI gameplayReuters

Yuvraj Singh, a former director of India, feels that he was treated unprofessionally at the end of his career.

Yuvraj, who is considered one of the best players around the world who played the game, pulled the curtains on his career last June.

Yuvraj Singh not getting enough respect

Citing a few examples of former greats, who had similar famous occupations on the international stage but who did not march at sunset at a height, Yuvraj said that these cricketers, including himself, were not given enough respect at the end of their travels.

“I just felt that the way they managed me at the end of my career was very unprofessional. But looking back at two great players like Harbhajan (Singh), (Virender) Sehwag, Zaheer Khan, also very bad. Yufraj said on Hit Hit From Sportskeeda: “It’s part of Indian cricket, and I’ve seen it in the past and I’m not really surprised.”

“But in the future, anyone who played for India long ago and faced difficult situations, you should definitely honor him.

“Give him that respect, someone like Gautam Gambier, who won our World Cup. Sehwag, who was the biggest winner in the match after Sunil Javaskar in auditions. VVS (Laxman), Zuhair (Khan), too” added.

Yuvraj was a key member of the team in India’s two biggest wins in ICC events of this century – World T20 2007 and World Cup 2011. Despite these impressive feats, Yuvraj doesn’t feel like a legend in the game.

“I don’t think I’m a legend. I played the game fairly, but I didn’t play much in the test cricket game,” he said. “It is legendary players who have good test records.”

Yuvraj appeared in 304 ODIs, 58 T20Is, and 40 Tests for the national team. Record 8701, 1177 and 1900 operate in the three formats respectively. Also, he scaled 111 wickets as more than 50, 28 in T20Is and 9 in tests.