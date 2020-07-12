Zaha, the English Premier League star, is being subjected to racial abuse on social media

Crystal “Star and Ivory Coast star wrote on Twitter,” Wake up to this day, “and then showed what was sent by a user who seemed to be a fan of Palace’s opponent in Sunday’s match, Aston Villa.

This person wrote: “It is better not to record tomorrow, black, or I will come to your home in a ghost.”

There was a picture accompanying Ku Klux Klan and a grain box named “** c chips”.

West Midlands police said on Twitter that they were looking for the identity of the account owner and encouraged the former Manchester United winger to report the incident to local police.