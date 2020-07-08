Zlatan Ibrahimovic says he is president, coach and player in Milan after defeating Juventus

Evergreen, 38, led an unlikely return to Milan against Juventus, which helped turn a two-goal deficit into a 4-2 win.

Milan has enjoyed an impressive return since the return of the Italian League after the postponement of the coronavirus and is now the second in the schedule of models, behind only Atalanta.

However, his poor form early in the season meant fifth and Europeans are at the height of his aspirations – but Ibrahimovic thought things would have been different if he joined the club earlier.

“If you were here from the beginning of the season, we would have won a scudetto,” he told Dazzin Network after the match. “I am a president, coach and player, but they only pay me as a footballer.”