Evergreen, 38, led an unlikely return to Milan against Juventus, which helped turn a two-goal deficit into a 4-2 win.
Milan has enjoyed an impressive return since the return of the Italian League after the postponement of the coronavirus and is now the second in the schedule of models, behind only Atalanta.
However, his poor form early in the season meant fifth and Europeans are at the height of his aspirations – but Ibrahimovic thought things would have been different if he joined the club earlier.
“If you were here from the beginning of the season, we would have won a scudetto,” he told Dazzin Network after the match. “I am a president, coach and player, but they only pay me as a footballer.”
After both champions Inter Milan and Lazio had already lost, Juventus had the chance for everyone except for Scudetto’s ninth finish in a row.
It looked fine on his way after Adrian Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal progressed to the old lady in the lead, but Ibrahimovic’s penalty – awarded after a VAR consultation – turned the tide.
Frank Casey, Raphael Leo and Ante Rebic have completed the return of the team, winning four out of five since Italian football resumed.
It was the first time in its history that Milan had beat Juventus after scoring two goals.
Juventus are still seven points ahead of the Serie A, so complete surrender seems unlikely, but there is still some discontent among the fans about the way Maurizio Sarri plays, accompanied by a final defeat in the Italian Cup with a penalty shootout.
“I think our first 60 minutes were world-class,” Sarri told DAZN. “We were in full control and we had this blackout. There is not a lot of thinking about that, because we have another game in three days.
“We had a total blackout of 15 minutes. It happened to other teams during this period. We had to take the positives out of the game, which was that we had been in full control for an hour.
“It is usually not possible to find the causes of these unexplained outages. We had some bad performance and lost it quite rightly, but that’s not the case now.”
Elsewhere, the Lazio title challenge continued to collapse as Simone Inzaghi lost to Lecce.
In the end, it was not the surprising result that stole the titles, but rather an abhorrent incident involving midfielder Patrick taking a page from Luis Suarez’s book.
The Spaniard got a straight red card for a bite of defender Lecce Giulio Donati on his arm in overtime. After only a short consultation with VAR, referee Fabio Maresca immediately gave Patrick his order.
The prolonged ban is likely soon, and Lazio’s dream of a first league title since 2000 is fading fast.
